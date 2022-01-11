Rebecca acted ‘just like Jack’ in this pivotal scene, according to ‘This Is Us’ fans.

Rebecca acted ‘just like Jack’ during this pivotal scene, according to ‘This Is Us’ fans.

The relationship between Jack and Rebecca Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) has been the center of the series storyline for fans of This Is Us.

For five seasons, their love has been the focus of the NBC show.

Rebecca appeared to consider how her husband Jack would handle a problem before tackling it herself on several occasions.

Fans, on the other hand, thought Rebecca acted “just like Jack” in a pivotal scene during the season 6 premiere of This Is Us.

Rebecca was the first person Jack met after hearing her sing “Moonshadow” in a bar.

He asked her out on a first date, but it didn’t go as well as he had hoped.

However, Jack came to Rebecca’s rescue by telling her that she reminded him of home.

They drive across the country after only knowing each other for a short time in order for Rebecca to further her music career.

As they traveled from east to west and back, they grew closer.

Rebecca made the decision to follow Jack to wherever he was.

Then she sang to him and made him cry for the first time in a long time.

They married in 1976 after a difficult courtship.

When the couple found out they were expecting triplets, they were overjoyed.

They got their own place and were overjoyed when their children were born.

They had to deal with the heartbreak of losing one child while also hoping to find a family for baby Randall.

However, in January, a tragic home fire occurred.

In 1998, Jack rushed through their home to ensure his family’s safety.

He dashed back into their house to retrieve the dog and a few family heirlooms.

Despite appearing to be in good health, he died of a heart attack caused by complications from smoke inhalation while in the hospital.

Rebecca arrived home with her second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) and her brother-in-law Nicky (Griffin Dunne) in the first episode of the show’s final season, titled “The Challenger.”

Nicky’s obsession with tracking down his first love, Sally, on social media was discussed.

“Life is too short,” Rebecca said in response to Nicky’s suggestion.

Life is far too brief, and you’re giving me a migraine.

Let’s see Sally, shall we?

Make a packing list.

We are going to…

