Rebecca Comes to the Rescue After More Kate and Toby Drama on This Is Us

It’s Kate’s time to shine on This Is Us and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

“A Hell of a Week: Part Three” follows Chrissy Metz‘s Kate, completing season four’s Big Three trilogy after Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) received the spotlight in the first parts. The description for the episode, which was directed by Hartley, is as vague as they come: “Kate finds strength in unexpected places.” However, the exclusive sneak peek above is a good preview of what’s to come.

In the video, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are preparing for a trip to a baby retreat where they’ll be around other parents of blind children. But the big surprise trip isn’t exactly thrilling Toby.

“There’s just a lot going on at work this week. It’s going to be hard to miss a couple of days. Are you sure this isn’t too much this early?” Toby asks.

When Kate asks Toby flat out if he doesn’t want to go, he’s saved by the bell. Well, the phone. It’s Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and she wants to know what’s up with the retreat and how Toby reacted to the surprise trip. “Yeah, he was really surprised, but he has a really big project at work right now, so he’s not going to be able to go,” Kate says, deciding for her husband.

“Why don’t I join you?” Rebecca asks. You see, she’s “actually been wanting a good catch-up session, just the two of us.”

Note how Rebecca says she’s making a mental checklist of everything she needs. Like previous installments of “A Hell of a Week,” this Kate-centered episode will explore past and present Kate issues.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)