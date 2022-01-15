Rebecca Herbst of ‘General Hospital’ says she would like one former cast member to return to the show.

Rebecca Herbst of ‘General Hospital’ says she’d like one former cast member to return to the show.

General Hospital, like many other soap operas, features a rotating cast.

While some actors stay on the show for years, others only appear for a few episodes before leaving.

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) has been a part of the General Hospital cast for over 20 years and has seen a lot of people come and go.

She just revealed which actor she’d like to see return to the show.

Herbst, who was 21 at the time, joined the cast in 1997.

Elizabeth is her character’s granddaughter, and she is Dr.

Steve Hardy was a founding member of the cast when the show first aired in 1963.

Elizabeth is the only current character who has a connection to the early days of General Hospital, which puts her in a unique position.

Herbst has portrayed Elizabeth as she matured from a young adult to a mature family woman over the course of her time on the show.

“She has definitely grown into a more consistent and confident woman since coming into Port Charles as this bratty little rebel child,” Herbst told Soap Opera Digest.

“I believe she didn’t value relationships when she first arrived in Port Charles because it wasn’t modeled for her, but now she does because she’s been loved by Lucky, Jason, and Franco.”

She recognizes the importance of relationships, and I believe this is her most significant development.”

Following Naomi’s death, Elizabeth is stunned.

Rebecca Herbst’s ‘General Hospital’: A Sweet Thing She Does Frequently When Acting With Her On-Screen Kids

During her time on General Hospital, Herbst worked with a large number of actors.

She would, however, like to see one particular character return to the show.

She told Soap Opera Digest, “I really enjoyed having Rebecca Budig [ex-Hayden] on the show.”

“Aside from me loving Rebecca and having a friendship with her, and how every time I got to work with her, I had a great day, I think Elizabeth enjoyed having a sister and having that family connection.”

“It was nice because they didn’t start out as friends, but they developed a friendship and relationship,” she continued.

I’d love to have her back.”

Herbst and Budig were actually friends…

Elizabeth is stunned in the wake of Naomi’s death. Can Laura help her sort through her conflicted feelings?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbstpic.twitter.com/SRLYlNodQW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 16, 2021