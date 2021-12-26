Rebecca Robertson of Duck Dynasty and her husband John Reed Lofli have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo.

Rebecca Robertson of Duck Dynasty has given birth to her second child with her husband, John Reed Lofli.

The exciting news comes just months after Sadie, the star’s sister, gave birth to her first child.

Rebecca, 32, started it all when she announced on Instagram that her family had received a very special Christmas present: a baby girl.

“Hello world, Meet Holland Lo Loflin,” Rebecca wrote alongside photos of the little one smiling while wrapped in a blanket and a hat.

“It’s our Christmas miracle.”

Zane, Rebecca and John’s 2-year-old son, is also theirs.

Many people were enthralled by the news and reacted in the comments section.

“She is perfection! I can’t get over it,” one person wrote, while another added, “Congratulations! She is gorgeous.”

Even celebrities such as actress Alexa PennVega reacted to the emojis with heart eyes.

Rebecca’s mother, Korie, gushed about the family’s newest addition on her own Instagram account.

“Our family got the sweetest surprise for Christmas…a baby GIRL!! Zane has been telling us he was going to have a little sister, and he was right,” she wrote next to photos of Holland.

“Welcome to the world, Holland Lo Loflin! Your entire family is crazy in love with you! It’s hard to believe how adorable you are! We are so excited to watch you grow and see who you will become!”

You are the greatest gift from above, and a dream come true!”

@rebeccalorobertson, you are a superwoman and an amazing mom, and @johnreedloflin is the sweetest dad and coach, she concluded.

I adore you two, as well as the little family you’ve created.”

Rebecca had a miscarriage a year ago, and Holland comes a year later.

The TV personality admitted at the time that she “debated whether or not to share about this on here.”

“The truth is… I had a miscarriage,” she admitted on social media.

“I found out I was pregnant a while ago, and we were overjoyed because we had been planning on expanding our family for quite some time.”

“We kept it a secret so we could share the good news with our family during the holidays…”

Rebecca explained that she miscarried before her first ultrasound appointment, which made the news “easier” to accept.

“It’s been a very humbling journey for us since last October andamp; a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks… but through every obstacle we continue to see God’s goodness through our little growing miracle!” Rebecca and John revealed they were expecting their second child back in July 2021, as they shared: “It’s been a very humbling journey for us since last October andamp; a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks… but through every obstacles we continue to see God

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.