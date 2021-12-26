Rebecca Robertson and John Reed Loflin of Duck Dynasty have welcomed their second child: see the first pictures.

Rebecca Robertson and John Reed Loflin of Duck Dynasty have welcomed their second child: see the first photos.

Rebecca Robertson and John Reed Loflin are expecting their second child.

Saturday, December 25th, at 2 p.m.; Friday, December 24th, at 2 p.m.

“It’s a girl, Holland Lo Loflin,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively.

“On Christmas Eve, I was born weighing exactly 7 pounds.

She’s the most priceless Christmas gift!!”

Robertson welcomed his two-year-old son Zane into the world in January of this year.

“The most miracle day,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her baby boy at the time.

In October of the following year, the former reality star suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2020, she told her Instagram followers, “We were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now.”

“We kept it a secret until the holidays so we could tell our family the good news.”

But when I awoke on October 29th in a pool of blood, I knew something was seriously wrong.

So I went to the doctor, and they told me I’d had an early miscarriage (a miscarriage in the first trimester).

I was lucky in that it happened so early in my pregnancy that I didn’t have to have an ultrasound.

As a result, I believe it made the bad news easier to accept.”

“Here comes the sun,” Robertson exclaimed in July when she revealed she was expecting a rainbow baby.

The project’s deadline is December.

(The deadline is Christmas Day.)”

The wardrobe stylist then shared photos of her growing baby bump with her parents, Willie and Kori Robertson, as well as her siblings, nieces, and nephews, the following month.

The expectant star captioned August Instagram photos, “‘The more the merrier,’ is one of our family mottos.”

“I adore our ever-expanding extended family,” says the author.

……

I realize that this isn’t true for everyone.

When John Reed married me, he came from a small family (just him and his sister), so it was a bit of a culture shock.

When I was younger, I dreamed of having at least five children.”

The Louisiana University graduate joked at the time that she was “no longer betting on” so many of them.

