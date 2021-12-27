Rebecca Robertson, the star of Duck Dynasty, has how many children?

Rebecca Robertson, star of Duck Dynasty, has how many kids?

REBECCA Robertson claims she got the sweetest Christmas present in 2021.

Her second child was born on December 24, 2021, on Christmas Eve.

Rebecca Robertson has two children.

In 2019, she gave birth to her first child, Zane Israel Loflin.

In 2021, Holland Lo Loflin, the Duck Dynasty star’s second child, was born.

“Our family got the sweetest surprise for Christmas…a baby GIRL!! Zane has been telling us he was going to have a little sister, and he was right,” she wrote on Instagram.

Holland Lo, her daughter, was born on Christmas Eve and weighed about 7 pounds, according to her.

With her husband, John Reed Loflin, she had two children.

Rebecca Robertson, a 33-year-old television star, married John Reed Loflin, her husband, in Mexico in 2016.

John Reed Loflin is the president and manager of McCorquodale Transfer in Monroe.

Nonetheless, he rose to prominence as a result of his relationship with Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson.

There are no details about his personal life available to the public.

Between 2012 and 2017, Duck Dynasty was an American reality television series that aired on the A& E Network.

The series depicts the lives of a wealthy family who built their fortune through a family business.

The Robertson family owned Duck Commander, which was the name of their family business.

Their West Monroe, Louisiana-based family business specialized in duck hunting supplies.

The company began in a family shed and has since grown.

The fourth season premiere drew a whopping 11.8 million viewers.

Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Discovery(plus), A&E, Roku, IMDB TV, and other streaming services offer access to the series.

