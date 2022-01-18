Rebecca Sonnenshine, Showrunner of ‘Archive 81,’ Explains the Season 2 Ending and What Fans Can Expect

Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine explains the ‘Archive 81’ ending and what fans can expect if a Season 2 is made.

Archive 81, a new supernatural horror series from Netflix, premiered in January.

Archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) unravels a mystery involving demonic gods, alternate timelines, and creepy cults in Archive 81. The show’s twists and turns may give you whiplash, but showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine recently explained the ending.

[WARNING: There are spoilers in this article for the Netflix series Archive 81.]

In the Archive 81 season finale, viewers last see Dan waking up in an unfamiliar hospital bed.

He’d just seen Edward (Evan Jonigkeit) yank Melody (Dina Shihabi) back to his timeline through the door, and now the nurse mentions him surviving the Visser fire.

Kurt Loder appears on the television screen shortly after Kurt Cobain’s death, and the audience notices him.

Some fans may be perplexed as to where Dan ended up due to the existence of alternate timelines.

Is there another timeline in The Otherworld where Melody has been for all these years, or has Dan been transported back to 1994, right after The Visser was destroyed?

Rebecca Sonnenshine, the showrunner of Archive 81, spoke with Variety recently to clarify.

“I can tell you he’s from the 1990s.”

He’s in the real ’90s, and the lack of particulates is a clue.

In 1994, he was born.

And the question we’re posing is this: we’ve seen people disappear into The Otherworld at various times, right? So what does that mean? It means there are small holes, pokes, and exit points.

And that people got tangled up in there trying to get out, and that they may not have exited through the correct door.”

Dan’s goal in Archive 81 was always to save Melody, and he was successful.

In the process, he became disoriented.

Melody is reunited with her birth mother and Dan’s friend Mark when she returns to the correct timeline.

However, neither Samuel nor Dan made it home with Melody.

Samuel, according to Sonnenshine, will still play a significant role in the story.

“Samuel is still very much a part of the story,” Sonnenshine said.

And I think Season 2 is going to be about where is Samuel? Where is he? And I think that’s a really exciting branch of our story that we definitely know how to handle.”

