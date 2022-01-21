Rebecca Wisocky, star of Ghosts, Teases What’s Next After That Fiery Discovery

After That Fiery Discovery, Ghosts’ Rebecca Wisocky Teases What’s Next

Ghosts star Rebecca Wisocky spoke exclusively to E! News about what’s next for the spirits of Woodstone Manor now that they know they can be sucked down to Hell.

What a shocking conclusion.

In January,

Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) was reunited with her robber baron husband, Elias (Matt Walsh), who had been trapped in a vault for over 100 years. Though the 19th-century ghost was warmly welcomed by most of the spirits at Woodstone Manor, including living residents Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Elias demonstrated that he had no intention of getting along with his new roommates.

Indeed, after discovering that he possessed the ability to arouse humans, Elias was determined to sabotage a wedding at the estate.

Why? So he could evict cash-strapped Sam and Jay from his previous residence.

“Yes, I complain about being here,” Hetty said to her husband, who had grown to love Sam, Jay, and the other ghosts.

And while I would prefer to be sucked dry, these people have taught me how to be a better Hetty.

And I believe there is hope for you as well, Elias.”

Elias, on the other hand, did not share this sentiment.

He stated, “I don’t need to be a better person.”

“There is no such thing as good or evil; it is just a story we tell ourselves.”

And I know better, so hear me out, Hetty: “I will never change.”

“Well, then, you’re free to go to Hell,” Hetty said.

And he succeeded, as the floor collapsed and flames sucked the bigoted businessman down into the ground.

Everyone was surprised, including us at home, because we’d only ever seen ghosts ascend to the heavens.

And we aren’t the only ones who are impressed by this plot, as Wisocky revealed to E! News exclusively that the cast was blown away by Elias’ fiery conclusion.

“I like how Jay says, ‘I love it when the mythology expands,'” she said.

“Which is so obvious, but so true.”

I believe it will hopefully surprise the fans—it certainly blew our minds when we found out about it.”

But, according to Wisocky, it’s unclear how this will affect the ghosts in the future.

“In a single…

