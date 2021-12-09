Rebel Wilson Admits Her Team Was apprehensive About Making Dramatic Weight Loss Efforts

Rebel Wilson Admits Her Team Was Wary of Extreme Weight Loss Efforts

Rebel Wilson has spoken out about the “pushback” she received from her teammates during her “year of health,” during which she lost 77 pounds.

In a new interview with BBC News, the Pitch Perfect actress, 41, discussed her decision to change her eating and exercise habits, revealing that even her coworkers didn’t want her to change her physicality after rising to fame in roles like “Fat Amy.”

“When I said, ‘I’m going to do this year of health, I really feel like I’m going to physically transform and change my life,’ they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person,” she explained.

“Even though I was still very confident being bigger and loved myself – would rock a red carpet being double the size and triple the weight of other actresses – I still felt confident in that,” Wilson said.

But I knew deep down that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was engaging in weren’t good for me.”

Wilson, for example, admitted to eating a “tub of ice cream every night,” which she explained was her way of “numbing emotions with food.” Wilson continued, “I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform almost every day.”

And to be able to perform like that under that kind of pressure and stress.”

Wilson admitted that the amount of attention her physical changes were attracting bothered her as she began to lose weight.

She exclaimed, “It’s fascinating.”

“I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because she isn’t seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever.

Trying to squeeze that in is insane.

It’s simply better to be the healthiest version of yourself.”

