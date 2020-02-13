Rebel Wilson and James Corden Purr-fectly Poke Fun at Cats During the 2020 Oscars

Awards season is closing out with a bang!

The 2020 Oscars are officially here and Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars are already giving us a night to remember. On Sunday, the industry’s best of the best made their way down to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

And in true Academy Award fashion, the red carpet style was a sight to see, as our favorite celebrities showed off their over-the-top dresses, unique suits and more.

However, the moment that really stole the show was when Rebel Wilson and James Corden stepped out on-stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Instead of wearing their typical fanciful attire, the two decided to dress up in their Cats costumes.

You know, the movie they both starred in that was notorious for its cringey visual effects.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” Rebel began, holding her hands up like paws.

“Nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” the dynamic duo both said. “Here are the nominees for achievement in visual effects.”

Before announcing the winner, the two purr-fectly poked fun at their characters by scratching and playing with the microphone, in the same way a feline would. During this bit and unforgettable moment, celebrities were cracking up in their seats, including Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Olivia Coleman, Scarlett Johansson and so many others.

All jokes aside, however, 1917‘s Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy took home the win for Best Visual Effects. It marked Rocheron’s second Oscar, but the first for both Butler and Tuohy.

