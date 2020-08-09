Rebel Wilson shares workout selfie after losing over 40 pounds

ACTRESS Rebel Wilson showcased her incredible 40-pound weight loss by sharing a workout selfie on social media.

The 40-year-old looked great as she highlighted her slimmer frame on Instagram Stories while clad in black leggings and a Los Angeles Rams T-shirt.

Rebel posed on the cross stepper as you took a selfie in the mirror to thank the LA Rams for her new workout gear.

The Australian star looked slim as she stopped mid exercise to take the snap, with her blonde hair pulled back in her home gym.

After the energetic selfie, the 40-year-old posted another snap dressed casually in a black T-shirt and black trousers, telling her fans she was back working at her laptop.

The Pitch Perfect actress has lost over 40 pounds since her fitness journey began in January.

Rebel – who is best known for playing Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect – admitted it’s a “gradual process” but hopes to be at her weight goal by 2021.

Speaking on how her weight loss has affected her career, she told The Mirror: “I literally feel as if I have to physically transform, because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles]for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry.

“I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career.”

The Cats star continued: “I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget.

“I did Shakespeare and Marlowe plays and people kind of go, ‘Oh’. They really don’t associate me with serious acting because they know me as Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect. So I am deliberately trying to do more serious stuff.

“I think you’ll see me in a BBC series next year, which will be really cool. I’m not allowed to tell you any more, though.”

Rebel opened up about her weight-loss goals earlier this year and it appears her hard work has provided major results.

Since embarking on her fitness journey, it’s believed the star has lost an incredible 40 pounds.

She added: “It all got started when I went to a health retreat called the Vivamayr in Austria and they reset my whole system, but it’s a slow, gradual process. Hopefully by the end of the year I’ll have reached my goals.

“It’s really difficult. I mean, I just love eating and I think I’m addicted to sugar. I was an emotional eater, and to work not just on the outside but also on the mental component is the biggest thing for me.

“Oprah is one of my role models and if there was an easy answer Oprah would have found it. It’s been hard. But I love exercise.”

Rebel has been open with fans about her weight loss journey, having posted numerous workout videos with her trainer.

Last month, the actress was praised by fans after she flaunted her toned physique during a day of fun at The Sydney Zoo.

The Bridesmaids star even did a “wombat workout” which consisted of doing squats while holding the furry creature.

Rebel previously told The Sun that she was paid to stay a larger size by film bosses.

The Aussie, who was promoting Amazon Prime Show LOL: Last One Laughing, said: “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number.

“It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

She continued: “So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”