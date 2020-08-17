Rebel Wilson shows off weight loss in plunging yellow dress as actress continues to wow fans

REBEL Wilson showed off her weight loss in a plunging yellow dress as she has continued to impress fans.

The actress took to Instagram recently and turned heads in quite the outfit – this amid Rebel’s weight loss journey.

She captioned the photo: “Hottest day of the year…” as she seductively posed in her dress which included a matching belt.

Fans were loving the post as they took to the comments section to respond.

One person said: “You are looking amazing. Not just the weight loss, the confidence and happiness it brings. Truly an inspiration.”

“Looking fantastic! Well done on the fitness and weight loss,” another wrote, with one chiming in with, “Looking stunning and that dress is lovely!”

The Pitch Perfect star spoke about losing weight and becoming healthier in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

She said: “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

“I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

During the same chat, Rebel also revealed that studios paid her to continue to stay overweight.

She recalled: “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number.

“It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

Rebel added: “So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool.

“I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”

The Hollywood star now realizes how much her weight loss has impacted her career.

She told The Mirror: “I literally feel as if I have to physically transform, because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles]for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry.

“I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career.”

Rebel is said to have lost over 40 pounds.

She told the outlet: “It all got started when I went to a health retreat called the Vivamayr in Austria and they reset my whole system, but it’s a slow, gradual process.

“Hopefully by the end of the year I’ll have reached my goals.”