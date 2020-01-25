Rebel Wilson’s Personal Trainer Shares Her Daily Exercise Routine

Rebel Wilson is working on her fitness… hustle.

While many talk the talk when it comes to exercising in the new year, the Hustle actress is actually walking the walk. For the 39-year-old star, 2020 is all about “the year of health,” as she perfectly put it in a recent Instagram caption.

“Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health” – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had,” she shared on Jan. 2, alongside a photo of her enjoying the beach in cute workout gear.

She added, “But I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

The Hollywood star has definitely kept her word because she’s toned up in the last few weeks, thanks to the help of her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.

Luckily, if you’re feeling motivated or inspired by the Australian beauty, the fitness expert shared her daily workout routine, the best part about training with her and so much more.

Read our interview with Jono, below!

E! News: How did Rebel achieve her amazing results?

Jono Castano Acero: Results come through consistency. My clients all get a personalized ATS (Acero Training Series) program. I created a hashtag, #45daily, to encourage followers to move daily for 45 minutes no matter the activity.

E! News: Since you created a program specifically for Rebel, what do the workouts consist of?

JCA: A typical week will look like this—Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on plenty of HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo. And understanding that each exercise is vital when working at a quick capacity. Another element we focused on was resistance and mobility training to ensure we’re covering all areas, including posture.

E! News: Have there been any challenging moments? If so, what did you do to get out of that funk?

JCA: At the moment, Rebel and I are just focusing on enjoying training and getting the body moving.

E! News: Because Rebel has a busy schedule like the rest of us, what advice do you have to stay focused and motivated?

JCA: Having a personal trainer that is checking up on you all the time and keeping you focused is the key to helping someone stay on track and dedicated. Training is not just about the 45 minutes, it’s also how you can keep someone motivated outside of that time.

E! News: What is the best part about working with Rebel?

JCA: It has been an absolute pleasure working with Rebel. She is a role model with great humor.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.