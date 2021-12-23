Rebel Wilson’s team discouraged her from pursuing her health goals because she was cashing in on the “Funny Fat Girl” trope.

Rebel Wilson’s team discouraged her from pursuing her health goals because she was exploiting the ‘Funny Fat Girl’ trope.

It’s no secret that actors are typecast into certain roles based on their appearance, previous performances, and overall public persona.

While getting stuck in a rut can be aggravating for any celebrity, it’s especially aggravating for those whose image is based on their weight.

We all know Hollywood can be particularly vile when it comes to portraying body size in a narrow-minded manner, but it turns out that the sword cuts both ways.

While many roles appear to be reserved for the thinnest actors, Rebel Wilson recently discovered that losing weight can result in backlash.

With the pandemic still raging and uncertainty looming, many people turned their attention inward in 2020.

Wilson was one of the people who decided to make 2020 a “Year of Health,” a time for personal reflection.

The actress shunned fad diets in favor of a more holistic, health-conscious approach, which resulted in significant weight loss.

Wilson, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, cited medical advice linking weight loss to better fertility treatment outcomes as a motivator.

Wilson has been open about her ups and downs on social media, as well as sharing a lot of photos of her new look.

Naturally, any time a celebrity alters their appearance, it attracts attention and generates feedback from fans.

Fans can have mixed reactions to dramatic changes in body size, as evidenced by the debate over singer Adele’s weight loss.

While individual celebrities’ health journeys are private, some fans feel a severe loss of representation when one of the few larger celebrities loses weight, especially if that celebrity was previously an advocate for body acceptance and positivity.

At the intersection of body positivity and personal health choices, it can be a difficult position to hold.

“I know how it feels to be invisible.”

Rebel Wilson lost more than five stone in her “year of health,” but she claims it garnered “way more” press attention than any of her films.https:t.cogi2KDvksc1pic.twitter.com37LpseSgfm

Wilson recently revealed that her weight loss was a topic of conversation among her coworkers.

Wilson discussed the incident in an interview with the BBC, saying, “I got a lot of pushback from my own team, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of…

