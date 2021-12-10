Recap of ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Little Boxes’ — [Spoiler] ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Little Boxes’ Recap — [Spoiler] ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘L

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Little Boxes’ Recap — [Spoiler] ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Little Boxes’ Recap — [Spoiler] ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Li

On December 7th, ABC's Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 "Little Boxes" premiered.

There are a lot of spoilers in this recap.

Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) was last seen hiding next to a hotel room bed while Dietrich (David Meunier) went off with her sort-of-boyfriend, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green).

Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) also discovered a link between the heart-shaped charm found at the crime scene and her babysitter, Max (Madelyn Kientz) — Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson).

Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) is discovered snooping around at Wolf Legarski’s ranch by John Carroll Lynch.

Mark investigates the same location where Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) and Scarlet Leyendecker (Anja Savcic) were detained.

Meanwhile, Agatha (Romy Rosemont) holds the two captive in their living room, startling Ronald when he rises.

Agatha hits Scarlet with a piece of wood when she yells at her.

Then Wolf reappears, and everyone scrambles to the floor.

Ronald talks about escaping with Scarlet later in Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7.

She insists that Phoebe is somewhere on the ranch, but Ronald doesn’t believe her.

Scarlet inquires about her daughter, to which Agatha responds with a photograph.

Phoebe is safe with Agatha’s sister.

Scarlet, on the other hand, is enraged that they lied, and she steals the key to Ronald’s shock collar.

Scarlet frees Ronald from the cage when Wolf leaves the ranch to speak with his publicist about his new book.

She demands that he locate and return Phoebe.

When Ronald gets to the highway, “Little Boxes” starts playing as he sprints down the road.

Jenny tells Cassie about Dietrich’s abduction in Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7.

When they arrive at the Boot Heel, they discover a message from Dietrich addressed to “The Liar,” with Smiley’s sawwed-off hand holding drugs inside.

Jenny shows Dietrich the photo of the hand, and he tells Jenny her name is Ren.

Ren (Janina Gavankar) plays the innocent bystander when they pay a visit to her at the real estate office.

Then Tonya enters, and Jenny discovers that Tonya is Ren’s employee.

Back at the office, Mark explains that he found “nothing concrete” at Legarski’s ranch, and Cassie kisses him.

