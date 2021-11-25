Recap of ‘Ragdoll’ Episode 3: The Ragdoll Killer Could Be Revealed

The Ragdoll Killer Could Be Revealed in Episode 3 of ‘Ragdoll’

Ragdoll, an AMC(plus) series, delves deeper into the mystery of how the Ragdoll killer will carry out his crimes.

Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) has been spiraling into his own dark chaos since episode one.

Ragdoll Episode 3 continues the storyline by revealing the identities of the dismembered body parts, and the case begins to take its toll on the detectives.

A new character who may be the suspect is also introduced in this episode.

[Warning: There are Ragdoll spoilers in this article.]

Ragdoll Episode 3 picks up immediately after the gruesome events of Episode 2.

Rose and Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) try to find the female lawyer’s son after seeing her walk in front of a moving car.

A yellow taxi driven by a Rose fanatic blocks their way.

She explains how she left her apartment and discovered the lawyer’s son in the taxi.

A letter from the Ragdoll killer was also sent to her.

Lake Edmonds (Lucey Hale) returns to the precinct to identify the other body parts linked to the Cremation Killer.

Rose and the rest of the team decided to focus on Eric Turner (Douggie McMeekin), the next name on the list.

Rose was removed from the Cremation Killer’s trial by Eric, a guard.

While Edmonds and Rose investigate how the lawyer’s son was kidnapped, Baxter is assigned to speak with Eric.

Back at the precinct, Edmonds and Rose try to question the boy, but Rose gets caught up in a therapy technique he used while in the hospital.

Episode 1 of ‘Ragdoll’ is a gruesome crime combined with a grim British comedy.

Rose confides in Baxter about her concerns after witnessing the questioning.

She tells Baxter that a janitor saw Rose shouting from the roof’s ledge.

Baxter, on the other hand, dismisses Edmond’s concerns in order to avoid prying into Rose’s life.

Rose pays a visit to someone connected to Joel (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) and inquires about the murder of Joel’s sister and the disappearance of Joel’s boyfriend.

Rose is looking for information about her boyfriend, and she discovers that a woman named Kate claims to have seen the man who killed him.

Rose arrives late to the precinct briefing and is enraged that Eric will transport inmates to a new facility.

Rose isn’t assigned to the security detail by Baxter.

Rose confronts Baxter, putting a stumbling block in their friendship.

As Edmonds and Baxter prepare…

