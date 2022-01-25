Recap of ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3: A Rejected Rose and Increasing Drama

A Rescinded Rose and Deepening Drama in ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3

On The Bachelor, not even a rose will keep you safe.

Clayton Echard rescinded a rose from one woman on Monday night’s episode, but that was only the beginning of the drama, which ET breaks down in the recap below.

Before Clayton and Sarah stripped down on their one-on-one, the first group date featured candid confessions.

For group date number two, the women dressed up in Baywatch gear, but Shanae made sure the after-party wasn’t a day at the beach.

Read on for a complete recap of The Bachelor’s third episode.

The month of January began with a bang.

Clayton asked host Jesse Palmer if any Bachelor had ever returned a rose, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

After Sierra claimed that Cassidy had a man she was trying to make jealous at home, Clayton informed Jesse that he learned “very unsettling” news about Cassidy.

“I have a f**king rose,” she says.

He clearly enjoys my company.

After Sierra confessed to telling Clayton, Cassidy asked the women, “What’s he gonna do?”

When Clayton cornered Cassidy, she denied having “any relationship of any kind since the summer of 2019,” and when pressed, she stuck to her story.

When Clayton brought up the alleged FaceTime call, Cassidy said, “There’s a friend of mine who doesn’t want to be in a relationship.”

He supports me and thinks it’s cool that I’m taking this risk.

‘Look, if it doesn’t work out, I still want to be friends and whatever,’ he said, but I had no interest in resuming that relationship because I knew it was doomed.”

At that point, Clayton walked away, leaving a sobbing Cassidy behind.

“I have slept with him a few times over the course of the last few months,” she admitted when he eventually went to find her again.

I’m sure he’s aware of my presence.

But, from the moment I met you, I’ve been gushing about how I’m already in love with you.”

Cassidy told Clayton that she didn’t want this to “muck up what we’ve got.”

