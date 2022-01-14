Recap of ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 8: ‘Dr.

Season 9 Episode 8 Recap of ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Dr.

The previous episode was solely focused on Donald Ressler’s (Diego Klattenhoff) grief over the death of Liz Keen, but this week Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the rest of the task force are back to take down a blacklister criminal.

The task force is looking into a doctor who is suspected of killing a professional athlete.

Meanwhile, Red continues his investigation into Liz’s death, Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) looks into who is blackmailing him, and Ressler struggles with sobriety.

Razmik Maier (Henry Stram) injects a drug into professional tennis player Sam Rhode (Steven Good), which kills him.

Raymond Reddington informs Cooper that Maier is a member of the Boswell Syndicate, a major sports betting organization that occasionally orders Maier to assassinate professional athletes for personal gain.

When Red and Dembe go to the Boswell Syndicate, they discover that the group has cut ties with Maier for years.

Alina Park (Laura Sohn) and Ressler visit Sam’s parents and meet Walker Burgos (Josh Cooke), a family friend who works in the sportswear industry.

Maier kidnaps and murders Stella Wong, a journalist who was gathering information on him.

Although Park and Ressler are unable to save Stella, Aram (Amir Arison) is able to recover a flash drive that she swallowed.

Maier’s next target, according to the task force, is most likely a professional runner named Ani Bolin (Sarah Mezzanotte).

Burgos, on the other hand, was found to be working with Maier.

To hide his tracks, Burgos murders Maier and then attempts to murder Ani.

Aram and Park, fortunately, apprehended him.

Red informs Mierce (Karina Arroyave) at their home that he is continuing his investigation into the night Liz Keen died.

Mierce implores him to put it behind him, but he is unable to do so.

To cheer Mierce up, Red invites Herman de Leon (Ruben Flores) to dinner.

Mierce, on the other hand, packs her belongings and informs Red that she wishes to return home.

She suggests that Red work on letting go of his rage.

The last thing she wants to do before she goes is…

