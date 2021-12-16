Recap of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Episode 25: Top 5 Artists Sing Moving Ballads

Recap of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Episode 25: Top 5 Artists Sing Heartfelt Ballads

The Top 5 artists were given one last chance to perform on The Voice Season 21 Episode 25.

Team Ariana Grande’s last members left last week, leaving two artists on Team Kelly Clarkson, two on Team Blake Shelton, and one on Team John Legend.

The remaining singers each sang two songs, including heartfelt ballads with messages for their loved ones.

In addition to the Top 5 acts, Kelly gave fans a holiday treat with her new Christmas song, “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You).” Make sure to vote for your favorite singer before Tuesday night’s finale.

Who will be the season 21’s voice?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Voice Season 21 Episode 25, “Live Finale Performances.”]

With Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” Hailey Mia channeled emotion and energy, and Kelly predicted that the song would reveal a side of the singer that fans hadn’t seen before.

Kelly gave her artist a standing ovation after a powerful rendition sang partially from a bed.

Ariana praised Hailey’s enthusiasm, while John praised the young adolescent’s control.

Finally, Kelly stated that Hailey displayed her angsty side.

The folksy trio went down the rock path this week with Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” and Bekah hit her highest note yet in the competition.

Kelly and John both gave them standing ovations for their performance.

Even when she was trying something new, Blake praised Girl Named Tom’s edge.

They had “insane” harmonies, according to Kelly.

Hailey dedicated her letter and her second song to the world’s children, singing Billie Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore” in the hopes of inspiring young viewers to pursue their dreams, just as Hailey did to get to this point.

John said Hailey reminded him of Billie and that it was his favorite performance of hers.

Kelly went on to say that she had “amazing tone” and a great attitude.

Girl Named Tom’s three siblings wrote each other sweet letters that brought tears to their eyes.

For their second song, they sang The Foundations’ “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You.”

Ariana described the harmony as “amazing as always” and said it was exciting to watch the group grow.

Girl Named Tom gave a “flawless” performance, according to Kelly.

Team Kelly consists of Hailey Mia and a girl named Tom.

