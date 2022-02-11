Recap: ‘The Devil You Know’ from ‘Suspicion’ Season 1 Episode 3

‘Suspicion’ Recap: ‘The Devil You Know’ from Season 1 Episode 3

The thriller series on Apple TV(plus) has returned with a new episode.

There’s nothing new about Uma Thurman’s on-screen son’s whereabouts in Suspicion Season 1 Episode 3: The Devil You Know.”

Meanwhile, things begin to unravel for the British nationals suspected of being involved.

There’s also a new person of interest to consider, so without further ado, here’s a recap of Suspicion episode 3.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Suspicion Season 1 Episode 3: “The Devil You Know.”]

“Room for Doubt” debuted on Apple TV in February and is now available to stream.

11th, 2022

Sean Tilson (Elyes Gabel) is publicly introduced in the third installment of the series.

In a highly publicized press conference, his name and photograph are released, and his image is splashed across TV screens and social media.

He has to figure out his next move now that he’s back in London, England, in what appears to be an abandoned building.

He keeps sending Natalie Thompson (Georgina Campbell) messages.

Unbeknownst to him, local cops are keeping a close eye on her.

Natalie, Aadesh Chopra (Kunal Nayyar), and Tara McAllister quickly see how being questioned and later released by authorities has affected their lives.

Aadesh discovers shortly after leaving the station that his wife will not accompany him if he relocates.

In the meantime, Tara is observing how the rumors that she is linked to a crime are affecting her work.

She is specifically warned that if her name or the university where she works is mentioned again, she will most likely lose her job.

Not to mention the rumors spread by her students, daughter, and ex-boyfriend.

Monique Thompson (Lydia West), Natalie’s sister, has already taken care of the mysterious bag of cash.

Natalie is once again in the hot seat after a meeting with Sean is disrupted by police asking Monique to come in for questioning.

After learning that she had embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars, police have brought her back in.

It doesn’t look good for her because Katherine Newman (Therman) owns the largest share of the company she stole from, according to the police.

So why did Natalie accept the money in the first place? To help her sister attend college in New York.

After taking the money, she began receiving mysterious messages about repaying it, as she told Monique.

It’s called that for a reason.