Recap: ‘The Michigan Life’ from ‘Paris in Love’ Season 1 Episode 5

Season 1 Episode 5 of ‘Paris in Love’ Recap: ‘The Michigan Life’

In the latest episode of her Peacock reality show, Paris Hilton travels to Michigan.

Paris and her fiancé Carter Reum travel to the Midwest for Carter’s cousin’s wedding in Season 1 Episode 5: “The Michigan Life.”

Carter reflects on happy memories while Paris has flashbacks to The Simple Life.

Simultaneously, the strain of wedding planning begins to take its toll.

Carter talks to his family about the wedding planning process after arriving in Traverse City, Mich.

In the episode, which went live on December 1st,

Peacock asks his cousin if planning his wedding brought him and his soon-to-be wife closer.

Then Carter emphasizes how far behind he and Paris are when it comes to wedding planning.

He requests that he and a recently engaged relative compare notes on where they are in the planning process.

As they go through the list, Carter points out what he and Paris have yet to accomplish.

In a solo interview, Paris expresses her dissatisfaction with Carter’s direction of the conversation.

“I think Carter is just trying to put me on the spot so I can start planning the wedding more,” she explained.

“However, this isn’t a competition, and I don’t like it when he criticizes me in front of his family.”

Prior to her five-day trip to Michigan, Paris told her mother, Kathy Hilton, that she’d rather go through her belongings with her only there.

However, Kathy hires a team of professional organizers to clear out Paris’s books — books she wants — in order to make room for new items.

The only problem is that Paris isn’t your home.

Paris’s assistant informs her of the situation.

Paris, who is fishing from a dock, calls her mother right away.

After receiving no response, she contacts her mother’s assistant, who informs her mother that she should probably stop now.

If Paris’s house isn’t in disarray, Kathy believes she’ll be less stressed about the wedding.

Paris, on the other hand, believes it’s her mother’s way of stalling her marriage.

Putting their emotions aside,

