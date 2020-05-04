Recipe for peanut butter cookies with five ingredients sparks viral craze

With bakeries and restaurants closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, the nation are getting more creative than ever in the kitchen.

And it seems Dalongas and banana bread may be a baking craze of the past, after US-based TikTok account @foodies posted a tutorial video for peanut butter cookies, which has since taken the internet by storm and received over 5.5 million views.

The simple recipe involves five key elements – 1 cup of peanut butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, and half a cup of chocolate chips.

Many who have rustled up the tasty treat have taken to Twitter to share their mouthwatering results.

‘The universe should’ve never put that TikTok of the peanut butter cookie recipe on my [feed]. I’ve been making them every night,’ wrote one, while a second commented: ‘Made the peanut butter and chocolate cookies that I saw on TikTok and my god they’re unreal.’

Was not expecting them to taste so good omg 11/10 ¿¿ @yumpost ¿¿ ##cooking ##baking ##cookies ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##yummy

The simple steps require you to firstly preheat your over to 350 degrees, before greasing to baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

Then, mix together the sugar, peanut butter, egg and baking soda in a bowl, before folding in the chocolate chips.

Finally, divide the cookie mixture into 12 equal sized balls and place onto the prepared baking trays, before placing in the oven for 8-10 minutes – depending on your desired texture.

While many were impressed with the simplicity of the recipe, others were shocked to learn there was no flour needed.

‘The Tik Tok peanut butter cookies are delicious,’ wrote one fan, while another enthused: ‘So there was this cookie recipe that I remembered from Tik Tok before I uninstalled it.

It’s delicious if you like peanut butter and chocolate, or just peanut butter. I had no chocolate and was shocked at the deliciousness because there’s no flour in them.’

A third added: ‘This peanut butter cookie recipe I made from tik tok is so bomb,’ while a fourth commented: ‘I made 5 ingredient peanut butter cookies yesterday that I saw on tik tok and they were v good 10/10 would recommend.’

Other TikTok users shared advice for how to ramp up the recipe even further, with several revealing they added extra chocolate chips to the top of the dough balls before baking, while others warned that if the dough looks ‘oily’ when you have mixed it, it likely means the egg has not been properly combined with the rest of the mixture.

The latest viral phase comes weeks after a new type of coffee, called a Dalgona, which requires minimal ingredients, was sweeping the internet – with many self-made baristas sharing snaps of their Instagrammable brews online.

The simple recipe involves three key elements – two tablespoons of instant coffee, hot water and sugar, which are combined and whisked together.

The frothy mixture is then scooped on top of a glass of warm or cold milk with ice, turning it into a delicious latte-style drink.