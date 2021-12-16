‘Red Notice,’ Especially From Ryan Reynolds, Is Filled With Movie References You Can’t Ignore

Red Notice, Netflix’s latest hit action comedy, is more than just another Ryan Reynolds vehicle.

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, the film’s other two leads, have enough star power to carry a blockbuster on their own.

The three join forces to help director Rawson Marshall Thurber realize his fast-paced creation, which is jam-packed with references to a slew of well-known films, including some of the cast’s other recent successes.

Netflix’s Red Notice is a huge hit.

Its success wasn’t guaranteed in the midst of a pandemic of new releases, with audiences flocking to or almost completely ignoring them.

There was no guarantee that Red Notice would get enough attention, whether it was due to the success of Halloween Kills in theaters despite a simultaneous streaming release, or the failure of a seemingly surefire superhero cornerstone like The Suicide Squad.

That makes the bills that support it all the more impressive.

For their efforts, Reynolds, Gadot, and Johnson each received a cool (dollar)20 million.

Thurber made (dollar)10 million as a director.

The film’s total budget of (dollar)200 million was a risk that needed to pay off quickly, which it appears to have done for the streaming giant.

I enjoyed all of the action movie meta references in (hashtag)RedNotice

Aside from the big-name cast, the fast-paced film’s approach was a key component in its success.

The constant jokes and references recall memorable moments from other films, including callbacks to the Indiana Jones series, despite the fact that the plot is distinctly not about the movies.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best IMDb comments:

The three actors have a comfortable chemistry that helps sell all of the scenes mentioned above.

It probably helps that they’ve previously collaborated in various capacities.

It’s no surprise that Netflix was willing to pay for three main characters in a single film — the streaming service expected the investment to pay off.

Johnson and Gadot, in particular, have collaborated on a number of occasions.

From 2011 to 2015, she appeared in three Fast and Furious films with Johnson: Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6, and Fast and Furious 7.

Johnson has since moved on to the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Reynolds collaborated with Johnson in that film, which featured Hobbs and Shaw.

Johnson is a…

