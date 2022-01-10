Ree Drummond, a.k.a. “The Pioneer Woman,” has five fascinating facts.

Ree Drummond is candid about her ranch life.

There are, however, some facts about The Pioneer Woman that you may not be aware of.

Here are five fun facts about the Food Network personality.

Drummond is a donut connoisseur.

When she sees a donut, she says she gets excited.

The Pioneer Woman expressed her love for the sweet treat in a blog post.

Drummond says, “Donuts are exciting.”

Drummond enjoys buying donuts from a nearby shop. “They thrill me to the bone.”

The owner (who she refers to as “the donut guy”), she claims, can be a little rough around the edges.

Drummond writes on her website, “They’re the best raised donuts in the world.”

“The shop is owned by an older resident of our town whose demeanor can range from kind, welcoming, and gracious to a carbon copy of a certain soup purveyor from a certain long-running series starring a certain man with the surname Seinfeld.”

Drummond frequently mentions her dogs, but she also enjoys the company of cats.

Kitty Kitty and Kitten Kitten, her two barn cats, will appear on occasion in her writings.

The fact that Kitty Kitty is a mouser is one of her favorite aspects of him.

If he sees a mouse, it won’t be able to avoid his claws.

Kitty Kitten had caught 17 mice as of that blog post, according to Drummond.

Drummond wrote on her blog, “I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Drummond discussed her food preferences with Taste of Home in an interview.

She chose beef tenderloin as her final meal when asked.

Drummond would serve creamed spinach and red wine-sautéed mushrooms as a side dish.

She’d drink a glass of red wine as well.

Macaroni and cheese is another side she would include.

Drummond wouldn’t serve plain macaroni and cheese; she’d include some unique ingredients.

“Bacon and caramelized onions,” Drummond says.

“It reminds me of my fancy mac and cheese.”

It wasn’t The Pioneer Woman that brought Drummond to Food Network for the first time.

Drummond’s friend Trisha Yearwood was one of the judges on Throwdown with Bobby Flay in a 2010 episode titled “Thanksgiving Feast.”

In 2011, The Pioneer Woman aired The Accidental Country Girl for the first time.

The first one is…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.