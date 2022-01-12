Ree Drummond, a.k.a. “The Pioneer Woman,” has three simple recipes for you to try tonight.

Ree Drummond, a.k.a. “The Pioneer Woman,” has three simple recipes to try tonight.

The Drummonds’ favorite spaghetti and meatball recipe is skillet spaghetti and meatballs.

Ground beef, minced garlic, parmesan cheese, and cream are among the ingredients needed for this recipe, which Drummond describes as a “delicious classic.”

This recipe is a favorite of Ladd Drummond.

On her show, Drummond says, “This is Ladd’s idea of a perfect meal.”

“He likes pasta, Italian food, and cheese, which is why I like Ladd.”

When it comes to our favorite foods, we have a lot in common."

Drummond’s recipe for cauliflower mashed potatoes is a delicious way to cut carbs.

Drummond begins by melting butter in a pot, claiming that her cauliflower mashed potato recipe allows you to make cauliflower “so closely resembles mashed potatoes, you won’t even know you’re eating vegetables.”

She then adds diced onions, garlic, and rosemary to the mixture.

She breaks one cauliflower head into large chunks and adds them to the pan.

She adds salt, pepper, and heavy cream after that.

Drummond uses an immersion blender to blend the mixture after it has cooked for five minutes and garnishes it with parsley.





Corned beef hash is simple to make, according to Drummond, because it can be prepared in just one skillet.

On her website, Drummond describes corned beef hash as “a mixture of cooked corned beef, diced potatoes, onions, and bell peppers.”

She advises home cooks to use any type of potato in this recipe.

Corned beef is a salt-cured brisket, according to The Accidental Country Girl. Hash is “basically a potato dish in a skillet, where the potato is kind of filler.”

On her show, she says, “It’s so salty and good.”

This dish is made with a sweet potato and a russet potato, according to Drummond.

This dish is made with a sweet potato and a russet potato, according to Drummond.

