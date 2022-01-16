Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman,” has a sweet and salty fudge recipe that will have you asking for more.

Sweets are a big thing for the Pioneer Woman star.

Ree Drummond recently shared a sweet and salty fudge recipe.

This is the recipe for you if you enjoy both sweet and salty treats.

Here’s how the Food Network chef prepares this low-cost recipe.

This fudge recipe, according to Drummond, will leave her viewers “absolutely amazed.”

One of her favorite aspects of this dessert is how simple it is to make.

Sweetened condensed milk is the first thing she puts in a pot.

Drummond then adds semisweet chocolate chips to the mixture.

She waits 3 minutes for the chocolate and condensed milk to heat up.

When the milk and chocolate combine, she claims it becomes “a little piece of heaven.”

“You don’t need a candy thermometer, you don’t have to monitor the temperature and get it to a certain stage,” Drummond says of her recipe.

“It’s just these two ingredients, and then I’ll turn it into a sweet and salty situation,” she says on her show.

Drummond then pours the mixture into a square baking dish that has been lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray for the next step.

You’ll need to get some spring in your step to make this dessert.

According to Drummond, the mixture must be poured quickly.

During The Pioneer Woman, she says, “You want to work quickly because this does set pretty quickly.”

“So, get it out to the corners, swirl it around, and make sure it’s nice and even.”

Drummond then tops the chocolate mixture with 5 scoops of creamy peanut butter.

The peanut butter will soften and become gooey as the fudge mixture heats up.

Drummond swirls the peanut butter into the fudge after it has melted.

Shen tops the fudge and peanut butter with crushed kettle chips and pretzels.

Drummond recommends putting the mixture in the refrigerator to help the fudge set faster, or leaving it out on the counter to cool and set.

All you have to do now is remove the fudge from the foil and serve it.

This recipe is “very, very cheap to make and very, very good to eat,” according to Drummond.

This dessert was one of the…

