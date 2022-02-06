Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman,” prepares hearty Super Bowl party fare.

Ree Drummond, a.k.a. “The Pioneer Woman,” whips up hearty Super Bowl party fare.

The Pioneer Woman recently demonstrated how to make “game day eats” for home cooks, focusing on food that would be served at a Super Bowl party or at a tailgating event.

Ree Drummond has three ideas that you can use.

For the dip, Drummond begins with “a creamy, cheesy mixture.”

Cream cheese, ricotta, one cup grated mozzarella, sour cream, oregano, salt, and pepper are among the ingredients she uses.

Drummond uses grated mozzarella from the store.

She describes the pizza dip as a simple ricotta mixture akin to that found in lasagna.

If Drummond had to choose a favorite food category, it would be “football food” or “game day food,” which she defines as hot dogs, wings, nachos, dips, and “all the good things in life.”

Drummond then bakes the dip in a cast-iron skillet.

She claims that she prepares the dip in the same way that she prepares pizza.

She begins by ladling marinara sauce over the mixture.

The mozzarella cheese is then sprinkled on top.

She then tops the pizza with pepperoni, diced green peppers, and black olives.

“I adore black olives,” Drummond says on The Pioneer Woman.

“They’re so unprepossessing.”

Drummond prepares the garlic bread after completing the dip.

To make the toast for the dip, she uses garlic bread.

She softens butter and adds minced garlic and oregano.

Half of the mixture is spread on each half of a loaf of French bread.

Drummond cooks the bread and dip for 12 minutes at 450°F.

The full ingredient list and directions can be found here.

Drummond begins by rubbing oil onto potatoes and baking them until tender.

She scoops out the potatoes once they’ve cooled, leaving a small rim to give them some structure.

She then brushes the inside of the skins with vegetable oil.

Drummond then adds salt and pepper to the top.

At 400 degrees, she bakes the potato skins for ten minutes.

This will make the potatoes “nice and crispy and ready for filling,” according to her.

Drummond prepares the hamburger mixture while the potato skins bake.

She seasons the ground meat with garlic, salt, and pepper and cooks it for about 10 minutes.

Drummond adds seasoned salt, Worcestershire sauce, one tablespoon of ketchup, and one teaspoon of mustard to the meat because she wants it to be flavorful.

She’s the one…

