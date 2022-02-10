Ree Drummond, aka ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ reflects one year after embarking on her ‘to Get Healthier’ journey.

Ree Drummond is the star of the long-running television show The Pioneer Woman.

Many viewers find the red-headed icon to be an inspiration.

Drummond began a journey to improve her health and is now updating her fans on her progress.

“On a dark and stormy night one year ago,” Drummond wrote on Instagram, “I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier.”

“My child’s wedding was coming up in a few months, and I was in desperate need of some spring in my step.”

So I jumped right in at the end of January 2021.”

“Last summer, I wrote a post about my up-to-that-point experience, and I considered writing another update in the fall…but then I decided I needed to wait a little longer and learn a few more things,” Drummond continued.

So I waited, I learned a few more things, and I just wrote a year’s worth of updates.”

The celebrity chef admitted that she isn’t an expert, but she hopes that her fans will appreciate her approach to her health goals.

Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Fans of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond drool over her recipe for potato skins.