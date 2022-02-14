Ree Drummond Debuted Her ‘Pioneer Woman’ Show on Food Network Years Ago

Ree Drummond Made Her Food Network Debut Years Before Her ‘Pioneer Woman’ Show

Ree Drummond posted a “throwdown memory” on her blog, demonstrating that she has been a Food Network star for far longer than she has been the star of The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond faced off against Food Network superstar Bobby Flay for a Thanksgiving throwdown on his show Throwdown with Bobby Flay before making her debut on the cable channel in 2011.

This battle for dominance wasn’t without a “raucous, riotous experience,” according to Drummond.

Drummond, believe it or not, was a contestant on the show, which pits cooks against the famed television chef in an attempt to beat Flay by preparing their best dishes.

Drummond wrote about the incident at the Lodge in a post on her Pioneer Woman blog during a week when her husband Ladd and his brother Tim were working a ranch full of calves.

As a result, it was a busy time for her family, which was made even busier by the arrival of the Food Network crew.

Drummond revealed on her blog that the entire experience was nerve-wracking.

She was a mother of four children and a blogger at the time.

Alex and Paige, the daughters, were in their early teens, while Bryce and Todd, the sons, were still young.

In a 2013 blog post, she wrote, “I would compete against Bobby Flay in a Thanksgiving Day cooking competition over the next many hours.”

“I would sweat out my entire body weight.”

After five days of thinking about my food, I’d gain all the weight back eating Bobby Flay’s Thanksgiving meal,” Drummond joked.

“I’d chat with friends and acquaintances who had come to support me, and I’d relish the overall experience of spending a surreal, incredible day with some guy named Bobby Flay.”

If I allowed myself to think about the horrors that awaited me back home, I would occasionally shudder, but it would all come together eventually.

Tomorrow was a new day,” the future star of The Pioneer Woman wrote at the time.

I (inexplicably) defeated @bflay in a Thanksgiving themed “Throwdown” nine years ago. Tonight, I’m on Beat Bobby Flay, where I try really hard to cheer on his demise (but am not very good at it because I like the guy so much.) So much fun! Food Network at 10 ET! pic.twitter.comxdKaIW7l29

After being judged by Jeff Castleberry, a restauranteur from Tulsa, OK, and…

