Ree Drummond of Pioneer Woman says her sticky buns are “perfect for Christmastime.”

Ree Drummond’s sticky buns are a great accompaniment to Pioneer Woman cinnamon rolls over the holidays.

The Pioneer Woman proves that you don’t have to make sticky buns from scratch.

Drummond uses store-bought dough to make the baking process easier — and faster.

She uses frozen bread dough, which comes in a pack of three, according to the Food Network recipe.

It’s time to roll out the dough.

With a rolling pin, Drummond flattens the dough into a rectangle.

After that, the sugar and cinnamon are added.

She then rolls each rectangle into a log for the signature swirl of the sticky bun.

After that, the author of the Super Easy cookbook slices the logs open to reveal the cinnamon sugar swirls.

Drummond said on her Food Network show that “these little buns have Christmas written all over them” and that they’re “perfect for Christmastime.”

“They’re great for friends, they’re great for your favorite grandmother-in-law, and, of course, they’re perfect for cowboys and kids who need a little something to tide them over until the party tonight,” she said.

Drummond shared her sticky bun tips on her official Pioneer Woman website.

Don’t skimp on the sugar.

“If you don’t think you’ve added enough sugar, add a little more,” Drummond joked, before adding that it’s a “healthy and mature approach.”

She advises going all out with the topping, which is what gives sticky buns their name.

Finally, don’t immediately turn out Drummond’s sticky buns to reveal the pecan topping once they’ve finished baking.

As she mentioned, after they’d cooled for at least 20 minutes, some of her friends found it easier to remove them from the pans.

Don’t be worried about making Drummond’s sticky buns.

On the Food Network website, the dish has a 4.5-star rating at the time of publication.

Although this does not place it among the Pioneer Woman’s most popular recipes, it does indicate that those who have attempted Drummond’s sticky buns at home have been mostly pleased with the results.

