Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ comes to her husband’s Ladd’s rescue and captures it on camera.

Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ comes to her husband’s Ladd’s rescue and captures the moment on camera.

Ree Drummond is the star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, and when she’s not cooking, she’s rescuing her husband Ladd.

After her significant other became “stuck,” the celebrity chef shared a cute video with him, and fans are enthralled by their interaction.

Drummond wrote on Instagram, “When Ladd gets stuck, he only calls one person.”

Fans reacted quickly to the endearing video.

“I mean, who else would it be?” retorted a fan.

“How wonderful that you have video and audio proof that he needs you and believes you’re capable!!” one supporter commented.

“You are OBVIOUSLY the true rancher of this outfit!” exclaimed one Instagram user.

Another fan added, “Welp, there’s your video proof if you ever need it.”

“I can relate to this!!! Hubby always makes one more swipe mowing close to the pond! I’ve rescued him many times!!” said one of the commenters.

Another Instagram user commented, “Love his response! He respects and loves you and has a great sense of humor.”

Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” poses with dog slobber on her coat in a sunset selfie.