Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’: First Episode Highlights

Since 2011, Ree Drummond has starred in The Pioneer Woman.

If you want to learn more about her family and life, start with episode 1.

Drummond shows viewers around her ranch and demonstrates how to prepare the meals she enjoys cooking for her family.

Here’s a look at her world from the inside.

The Pioneer Woman’s first episode, “Home on the Ranch,” begins with Drummond giving us an introduction to her life.

As a writer, blogger, photographer, mother, and Accidental Country Girl, she introduces herself.

Drummond says she “lives on a ranch in the middle of nowhere” with “a lot of mouths to feed,” and her cooking style is “simple yet delectable.”

Drummond begins the episode by discussing her garden.

She enjoys gardening and enjoys planting zucchini, tomatoes, and herbs, according to her.

Drummond and her family decide to have dinner at the lodge, where she films episodes of The Pioneer Woman, in the first episode.

She claims that the lodge is ideal for family dinners and provides a relaxing environment for the family.

Drummond prepares her famous chicken fried steak in this episode.

Her family starts ranch work at 5:00 a.m., so she cooks hearty meals.

“I figured they could use a good dinner,” Drummond says.

Her chicken fried steak is best served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

“Don’t be fooled—this recipe contains no chicken,” Drummond writes on her website.

“It’s called chicken fried steak because it’s breaded like fried chicken,” says the author. The full ingredient list and directions can be found here.

Drummond finds chicken fried steak visually unappealing, so she adds sliced tomatoes to the dish to add color.

Drummond makes a “colorful and gorgeous” marinated tomato salad.

The Unintentional Country Girl begins by chopping onions.

Her family is a “meat and potatoes” family, she says as she chops the onions.

“Chicken fried steak is [Ladd’s] absolute favorite meal,” Drummond says.

She chops the onions and then tosses them in with the tomatoes.

Her family prefers meat, so she understands that the tomato salad will not be the most popular dish of the evening.

Vegetables aren’t Ladd’s thing.

Drummond then proceeds to…

