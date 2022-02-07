Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ gets nostalgic and triggers fans with memories of former mall stores.

Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ gets nostalgic and triggers fans’ memories of former mall stores.

Ree Drummond is a social media influencer in addition to being the host of The Pioneer Woman on television.

The celebrity chef has a strong social media presence and keeps her followers up to date on what’s going on at her ranch.

Drummond promotes her Food Network show on social media sites like Instagram.

When the star shared a sneak peek of a new episode of her cooking show, she became nostalgic and reminded fans of long-gone mall stores.

Drummond’s and The Pioneer Woman’s success stems from her relatability.

While sharing a preview of an episode of her cooking show in which she makes potato skins, the red-head star went down memory lane and remembered her time hanging out at the mall.

“Something as simple as a potato skin transports me back to a time when mallflirting excursions were weekly and good judgment was in short supply,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I miss Spencer’s Gifts! And what was the name of the music store where we used to buy tapes? I’d give anything for an Orange Julius.”

Drummond also remembered her mother being “angry” with her after she purchased a t-shirt from Spencer’s, a novelty store.

The top appeared to be tough, a word that was not appropriate to wear.

“To be fair, I was 15 at the time and had no idea what the word meant,” Drummond said.

Pioneer Woman’s (@thepioneerwoman) Ree Drummond shared a post.

After Drummond shared her post, it didn’t take long for fans to join in the conversation and reminisce about their own mall experiences.

“My favorite was Orange Julius.”

“The lemonade at the hotdog on a stick place was also pretty good,” one fan responded.

“Spencer’s! I learned a lot there that my momma wouldn’t tell me!” a fan added.

“Oh my gosh! One of my boys and I were just talking about Spencer’s gifts and how he now understands what a shirt he saw years ago meant! There’s one at an outlet shopping…

