Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” makes Crispy Cauliflower Cakes.

Some of Ree Drummond’s favorite Christmas recipes were shared with fans.

She demonstrated how to make “small bites for the holidays,” including crispy cauliflower cakes.

If you like vegetables and cute finger foods, you’ll love this one.

The Pioneer Woman’s instructions for making this treat can be found here.

“Little cauliflower fritters with a delicious, zesty yogurt sauce on top,” Drummond says.

These tasty morsels are ideal for a holiday gathering.

Drummond begins by combining a beaten egg with riced cauliflower in a bowl.

Riced cauliflower can be found frozen or in the fresh produce section, according to her.

“This is really widely available now,” Drummond says on The Pioneer Woman show, “which is great because it’s such an awesome ingredient.”

If you can’t find riced cauliflower, Drummond recommends buying a head of cauliflower from the supermarket, putting it in a food processor, and “pulsing it until it’s completely broken up.” Cauliflower is a “magical” ingredient, according to Drummond.

Drummond then tosses the riced cauliflower in flour and cornstarch.

She cautions against sprinkling the bowl with too much flour or cornstarch.

She then adds green onions, minced garlic, salt, a tablespoon of curry powder, and a couple of teaspoons of cumin, as well as a tablespoon of curry powder and a couple of teaspoons of cumin.

Drummond adores curry for its color, flavor, and “everything.”

Drummond then scoops small pieces of the mixture and fries them in a pan of oil.

She cooks the cauliflower mixture on each side for 2 minutes.

Drummond claims that the cauliflower cakes can be made ahead of time and served at room temperature.

“You can make them ahead of time,” Drummond says, “and you won’t have to sit there and [fry the cauliflower cakes]as your guests arrive.”

The Accidental Country Girl tops her cauliflower with a yogurt sauce that can be used as a dip or a topping.

To a bowl of Greek yogurt, she adds the zest and juice of a lemon, as well as hot sauce, salt, pepper, and chopped cilantro.

Drummond spoons a dollop onto each cauliflower cake after thoroughly stirring the mixture.

The full list of ingredients and instructions can be found here.

