Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ makes Roasted Shrimp with Cherry Tomatoes for the New Year: ‘Low Carb Lusciousness’

Roasted Shrimp with Cherry Tomatoes from ‘The Pioneer Woman’: ‘Low Carb Lusciousness’

Ree Drummond is more committed to healthy eating than ever after losing more than 50 pounds.

While she still appreciates the comfort of a hearty casserole, The Pioneer Woman has shifted her focus to finding a way to eat her favorite foods while staying fit.

Tender shrimp are paired with roasted cherry tomatoes in one of her favorite dishes.

Drummond featured the recipe above, as well as three other dishes, in a season 14 episode called “Low Carb Lusciousness.”

Her ability to create tasty and filling foods with a low-carb profile was demonstrated in these recipes.

Roasted Shrimp with Cherry Tomatoes, Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Baby Bok Choy, and Roasted Lemon-Chile Broccoli were among the recipes.

Peeled and deveined shrimp, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper are among the ingredients for this delicious one-pan dish.

The tart juices of a fresh lemon are also required.

The procedure is as simple as it gets.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius).

Except for the lemon, combine all ingredients on a sheet pan.

Roast until the shrimp are done and the cherry tomatoes have burst open.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon.

Drummond admitted to a turning point in her life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I write cookbooks and have a cooking show.”

I own a restaurant, a bakery, and a cooking website.

Drummond admitted, “It just kept creeping up.”

“We drove my son, Bryce, to college in January of this year.”

And I tell this story because I hit rock bottom one night while eating chips and salsa.

I went a little crazy, but that night I told myself, ‘I’m going to start tomorrow.’

“I’m trying something new,” she explained, “and I’ve only just started, but I’ve already lost almost 60 pounds.”

“Just having the routine of exercise in your day changes your whole outlook,” Drummond continued, “and, you know, I still eat the foods that I cook for my family.”

I still eat cake, but only a Rhode Island-sized portion rather than a Texas-sized portion.”

On the Food Network website, you can find the complete recipe.

Saturdays at 10 a.m., The Pioneer Woman premieres.

On the Food Network at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Ree Drummond’s One-Pan Cowboy Casserole Is Loaded With Bacon, Cheese, and a Crispy Potato Topping From “The Pioneer Woman”