Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Reveals the Most Thoughtful Christmas Present Ladd Ever Gave Her

Ree Drummond revealed one of her favorite Christmas presents from her husband Ladd, and it wasn’t anything extravagant.

The Pioneer Woman’s husband chose the thoughtful route, and his “sweet” gesture became one of her favorite Christmas gifts in the past.

Drummond answered questions from residents in her hometown of Pawhuska during a special holiday episode of The Pioneer Woman.

She was asked about her favorite Christmas present from Ladd.

During the 2019 episode, she said, “Ladd and I have been married for 23 years.”

“So I have a few options.”

“But one that stands out for me was the year I gave birth to Bryce,” Drummond continued.

Bryce was a tiny infant at the time.

Let’s just say I was irritated by the fact that my jeans didn’t fit.

So Ladd collaborated with my sister Betsy and procured three different outfits for me.”

“I just thought it was so sweet,” she added.

“What girl doesn’t enjoy trying on new outfits?”

“What is your favorite thing about Christmas?” Drummond was asked, and she said it was “so difficult to answer,” but she did name a few of her favorites.

“There are so many things about the holidays that I enjoy,” the Pioneer Woman star replied.

“However, I’ll narrow it down for you and give you my top five holiday love lists.”

The top two are family and friends.

“The first is spending time with family.

“Seeing friends is number two,” she explained.

“Three hosts holiday parties ranging from casual cocktails to full-fledged bashes.

Four is the lodge, all decked out for the holidays.”

“And five — it’s very rare, but when it snows at Christmas, well, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Drummond added.

Drummond was also asked if she and her family play any holiday games.

“Dirty Santa is our favorite game to play,” she explained.

The Food Network star showed a video of the Drummonds and their children playing the game when they were younger.

The game is also known as White Elephant, and it involves everyone picking a number from a hat to determine the order of the players.

Gifts can be stolen from other players as more people join the game.

When there’s a coveted present in the mix, there are usually some impractical or funny gifts thrown in to keep the game interesting and entertaining.

When a cowboy unwraps some red glasses, there’s a lot of laughter in the clip shown on The Pioneer Woman.

Todd Drummond, Drummond’s son, was…

