Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” reveals the secret to perfect thumbprint cookies.

Thumbprint cookies are a holiday cookie tray staple, and Ree Drummond has a simple trick for making them perfect every time.

Even though they’re “so simple and so delicious,” Drummond believes that thumbprint cookies don’t get the same love as fancier Christmas cookies.

Drummond shared her almond raspberry thumbprint cookie recipe in an October blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

“Thumbprint cookies are frequently overlooked during the Christmas cookie season in favor of desserts featuring gingerbread or more intricate decorations,” she explained in the introduction.

“These almond-raspberry ones, on the other hand, are deserving of your holiday attention.”

“They’re flavored with almonds, almond extract, salted butter (we trust the Pioneer Woman) and raspberry jam, resulting in a buttery, flavorful cookie,” Drummond continued.

The method for making thumbprint cookies is simple: make the dough, press your thumb into it, and fill it with a small amount of jam.

Despite this, Drummond has a few simple tips for making the best thumbprint cookies.

The star of The Pioneer Woman answered a few questions about how to make the best cookies.

She went over the pros and cons of filling the thumbprint indent in the cookies before or after baking, pointing out the differences between the two methods.

“You could fill the cookies before or after baking, depending on the recipe,” Drummond wrote.

“Both methods are effective, but the textural outcomes will differ significantly.

The jam center will thicken and become slightly sticky if you fill the dough before baking the cookies.”

According to her, the other method yields more consistent results.

“By indenting the warm cookies and adding a small dollop of jam straight from the oven, the jam’s consistency stays pretty consistent,” Drummond explained.

Another pro-tip from the Pioneer Woman is to chill the dough twice.

This keeps the cookies from spreading while baking.

“It’s important to chill the dough twice,” she said.

“A lot of fat ensures tender results, but it can also make it a little harder to work with.”

Allow the dough to chill for 1 hour, until scoopable, and then for another hour after it has been formed into balls before baking.”

Drummond’s recipe for almond raspberry thumbprint cookies is simple to make.

She begins by pulsing almonds in a food processor before turning her attention to the dough.

