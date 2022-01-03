Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” spills the beans on how to make perfect mozzarella sticks.

Ree Drummond, star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ reveals the secret to perfect mozzarella sticks.

Ree Drummond has a couple of simple mozzarella stick hacks, and it’s the perfect snack idea.

The Pioneer Woman star coats the fried treat differently and has a quick tip for getting the best results.

In an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make “super fast garlic and herb mozzarella sticks.”

She serves the snack with a simple pink sauce that elevates dipping to new heights.

“So,” she explained, “I’m going to do a little bit of a twist on fried mozzarella.”

“I’m making garlic herb mozzarella, and you won’t believe what I’m going to do with it.”

Drummond halved mozzarella string cheese sticks, dredged them in flour, shook off the excess, dipped them in egg, and dredged them again in flour.

“Normally, I would use panko crumbs or regular seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, but I am using garlic herb pita chips,” she explained as she dipped the stick into the egg once more.

I also finely ground them into breadcrumbs.”

“Well, they’re breadcrumbs,” she explained, “but they’re nothing like the ones I’ve used before for mozzarella sticks.”

Drummond repeated the process, this time using a parchment-lined baking sheet to place the mozzarella sticks on.

When it comes to frying mozzarella sticks, the Pioneer Woman star shared a simple tip.

“So here’s the deal when it comes to frying mozzarella sticks:

“First, put them in the freezer,” she explained.

“All you have to do is put them in there for about 15 minutes or so, and it’ll just give you a little bit more wiggle room while you’re frying them before the mozzarella starts to bust out of the coating.”

Drummond used a slotted kitchen utensil to lower a few mozzarella sticks into a pot of oil.

She explained, “You want the oil to be hot, but not too hot.”

“Because you don’t want the crumbs to burn before the cheese has melted.”

“You don’t want to blow up the cheese and melt it too much before the crumbs have a chance to brown,” she continued.

“They’re golden and the cheese is ooey gooey and perfect,” Drummond said of the cheese sticks.

For the mozzarella sticks, Drummond made “a delectable dipping sauce.”

She made a sauce with marinara sauce, cream, and pesto…

