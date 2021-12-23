Ree Drummond Said She’s “Obsessed” With Her Air Fryer: “The Pioneer Woman” Star Makes a Simple Air Fryer Appetizer

Ree Drummond Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Air Fryer: The ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Makes an Easy Air Fryer Appetizer

Ree Drummond is ‘obsessed’ with one kitchen appliance that does the job quickly and easily, according to her.

Despite the fact that The Pioneer Woman star admits she was late to the air fryer party, it’s now one of her favorite kitchen gadgets.

Drummond declared her love for her air fryer in a December interview with Mashed, saying that it took her a while to warm up to it at first, but she’s now “obsessed” with it.

“What are just a couple of your must-have kitchen tools or gadgets?” Drummond was asked.

She responded, “In terms of gadgets, I’m obsessed with my air fryer.”

“I was a little late to the air fryer world, and I sometimes resist new appliances, new gadgets, but once I got it and started really understanding what an air fryer can do, I became completely obsessed.”

Drummond discovered that the gadget is useful for whipping up a quick appetizer.

“It’s great around the holidays because you can get a package of puff pastry, cut it into squares, and fill it with brie and cranberry sauce,” she explained.

“I just put them in the air fryer for four minutes and they turn into this beautiful little parcel that’s just great for appetizers,” the Pioneer Woman star explained.

That’s a lot of fun.”

Drummond discovered that the air fryer can be used to reheat leftovers as well.

She added, “It’s also great for reheating leftovers.”

“Leftovers in an air fryer have a lot of power.”

It resurrects them completely.”

Drummond loves the air fryer, but she also has a few other kitchen essentials, including knives.

“Then, whenever you’re starting a really big cooking episode,” she explained, “I can’t stress enough the importance of having great knives.”

“In my kitchen, I have a very large knife set.”

A slow cooker, according to Drummond, is also a good addition.

She explained, “Good knives, an air fryer, and a slow cooker are essential around the holidays.”

“A slow cooker full of queso and baskets of chips” is something she enjoys having nearby.

That should suffice for any child aged eight to twenty-eight.”

Drummond has an oven-baked brie and cranberry appetizer if you don’t have an air fryer….

