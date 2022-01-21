Ree Drummond, star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ claims that her Creamy Italian Sausage One-Pan Pasta will ‘knock your socks off.’

Ree Drummond, star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ says her creamy Italian sausage one-pan pasta will ‘knock your socks off.’

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, knows how to feed a crowd with the most basic ingredients.

Her Creamy Italian Sausage One-Pan Pasta is a decadent meal with flavorful sausage, pasta, mozzarella, and mascarpone cheeses that everyone will enjoy.

Olive oil, sweet Italian sausage, one onion, dried oregano, fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, garlic, low-sodium chicken broth, tomato puree, tomato paste, fusilli pasta, salt, pepper, and both mozzarella and mascarpone cheeses are used in the mother of four’s easy-to-make meal.

For serving, have Parmesan cheese and fresh basil on hand.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, Drummond says, “This is a one-pan pasta that will knock your socks off.”

“You won’t believe how it all works out.”

It’s a one-pan wonder of flavor and texture, and it’s an incredibly easy weeknight meal that feeds a crowd.

On Food Network’s site, you can find the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

Drummond begins by removing the sausage from its casing and cooking it in a skillet “into bits” over medium heat.

She adds a diced onion, crushed red pepper, fennel seed, oregano, and minced garlic to the pan, along with crushed red pepper and fennel seed (“which kind of carries on the Italian sausage flavor a little bit”).

The Food Network star raises the heat on the pan and adds tomato paste (“Kind of push it on the bottom of the pan and let it fry”), tomato puree, and chicken broth.

Drummond recommends that home cooks season their food as they go.

Creamy Italian Sausage One-Pan Pasta by @thepioneerwoman is today's recipe.

https:t.coO3VyY5lgqupic.twitter.comJdl57NmoCK Get the recipe: https:t.coO3VyY5lgqupic.twitter.comJdl57NmoCK

“I’m going to add the pasta straight into the pan, uncooked!” Drummond says, saving time and extra pots.

Drummond reduces the heat to “really low” and stirs in the mascarpone and mozzarella cheeses after the sauce and pasta mixture has simmered for “15 to 20 minutes.”

“The mascarpone just cuts the richness a little bit and makes it a little milder,” says the chef.

Finally, Drummond adds basil leaves to the final dish…

