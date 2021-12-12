Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” gets a Discovery(plus) spinoff, and some fans are furious.

The Pioneer Woman, which started as a blog, has grown into an empire for Ree Drummond.

Drummond is one of the most recognizable stars on the Food Network, and his cooking show is a hit.

Drummond is also the host of the Christmas Cookie Challenge competition show, and she recently made her acting debut in the movie Candy Coated Christmas, which was broadcast on Discovery(plus).

Drummond is such a likeable character that she was given her own show, The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, on the aforementioned streaming platform.

Some fans, however, are dissatisfied that they must pay for another streaming service in order to watch the celebrity chef.

Many people associate the Food Network with Drummond’s face.

Drummond is at the heart of The Pioneer Woman’s massive success.

It’s no surprise that Discovery, Inc. continues to collaborate with the actor and has recently greenlit a limited series for the discovery(plus) streaming platform.

On Instagram, the entrepreneur shocked her followers by revealing that she has a new show called The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories.

“I’m really looking forward to this.

“You can watch my new holiday-themed miniseries (I love the word miniseries) Hometown Stories on Discovery Plus starting today,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a three-part series about how we prepare for Christmas in our small town.

You’ll meet the amazing (!!!) people I work with at The Mercantile, as well as Todd, Betsy, my mother, and, of course, Ladd.

I hope you enjoy it, and it gets you in the mood for the holidays!”

Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” praises the co-host of the “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”

Viewers would have to subscribe to the discovery(plus) streaming service to watch the limited series.

More subscribers are most likely what the executives want for their platform.

Discovery(plus) is airing content featuring the lovable Drummond in the hopes that fans will subscribe to watch The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories or the film in which she stars.

Not everyone is thrilled about having to pay extra for the service in order to watch more content centered on Drummond.

Many other fans felt the same way when Candy Coated Christmas was released on the same platform.

“I wish this was on Food Network or…

