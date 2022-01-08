Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” raids her freezer to make hearty meat pies that are “complete with a shortcut.”

Ree Drummond has a simple recipe for meat pies, which is a unique and fun way to use up ground beef.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond raided her beef freezer and devised a clever way to use up ground beef.

Drummond used the beef to make hearty and delicious meat pies rather than hamburgers, meatloaf, or meatballs.

In a skillet with vegetable oil, she sauteed onions and poblano peppers until soft.

She then added garlic and crushed red pepper flakes before taking everything out of the pan.

“Meat pies are amazing.

Drummond explains, “They’re so versatile.”

“They’re huge around here.”

Meat pies are made in a unique way by the Osage Nation.

They remind me of empanadas in some ways.”

“You can use all kinds of peppers — jalapenos, pretty much anything,” the Pioneer Woman star continued.

I’ve discovered that there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to meat pies.”

She browned the ground beef after seasoning it with salt, pepper, cumin, and chili powder in the skillet.

“The great thing about ground beef is how inexpensive it is,” she explained.

“You have so many options.

Whatever your needs are, you can dress it up or down.”

Drummond then offered a time-saving tip for the recipe.

“Whenever I’ve made meat pies over the years, I’ve changed up the approach I take when it comes to the outside pastry,” she explained.

“However, I’ve come to rely on thawed, frozen store-bought dinner rolls.

They’re ideal for meat pies,” says the author.

Drummond added tomato paste and water to the pan after the meat was browned.

“Then it’ll turn into a rich sauce,” she explained.

“I have to say, the name of meat pies is one of my favorites.

Meat pies is how they’re known.

There’s no elegant way of expressing it.”

She returned the vegetables to the pan and suggested tacos as a different way to serve the meat.

“Just brown some taco shells in the oven, grate some cheese, and use this as taco filling,” The Pioneer Woman star suggested.

“It would be delicious.”

Drummond gave permission after the filling was completed…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.