Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” says Christmas at the Pioneer Woman Mercantile is “magical.”

During her Discovery(plus) special, Hometown Stories, Ree Drummond took her audience on a tour of The Mercantile.

During the Christmas season, The Mercantile undergoes a “magical transformation,” according to The Pioneer Woman.

Everything is being prepared for the season as a group effort.

Here’s what you can expect to find at The Merc over the holidays.

Drummond reveals what it takes to get The Mercantile ready for Christmas in Hometown Stories Season 1 Episode 3 (titled “Christmas Magic at The Mercantile”).

She describes the experience as “magical.”

The Mercantile is transformed with “enchanting décor” during the holidays, according to Drummond.

Drummond begins by providing some background information on The Mercantile.

It used to be an old, abandoned structure in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, according to her.

It was used for a variety of purposes at various times.

“It was a department store and even a prohibition drinking den,” Drummond explains.

“We kept what we could, fixed up the rest, and opened our store, bakery, and restaurant five years ago,” she says.

Drummond admits to People magazine that she was initially hesitant to take on The Mercantile project.

Ladd, her husband, on the other hand, was eager to get started.

“At first, I wondered if we really needed another project, so I decided to sleep on it,” Drummond says.

“While I was sleeping, [Ladd] broke ground.”

The Mercantile is decorated and prepared for the holidays by a team of people.

Drummond describes the space as a “beautiful, Christmasy gem alive with old-town charm” when they’re finished, and David, the lead decorator, says it’s “a major undertaking” to decorate The Mercantile during the holidays.

The project entails hanging 10,000 feet of garland and 30 Christmas wreaths.

The “giant” wreath in the deli, according to David, stands more than 5 feet tall.

The wreath is so big that hanging it on the wall requires four men and two ladders.

There are also ten Christmas trees ranging in height from 4 to 12 feet around The Mercantile.

Each tree is individually decorated.

Approximately 30,000 mini Christmas lights adorn The Merc.

The gift-wrapping station is another festive feature of The Mercantile.

Drummond compliments the station’s lovely paper and neat folding.

