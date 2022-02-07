Ree Drummond, star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ wonders how the ranch would survive without her, and her fans adore seeing her in action.

Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ wonders how the ranch would survive without her, and fans love seeing her in action.

Ree Drummond’s fans are accustomed to seeing her in the kitchen, but the Pioneer Woman star demonstrated that she can also work on the ranch.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of a video of her chopping ice with an ax she posted.

On episodes of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond always appears polished, but she also has a more rugged side, which she showed off in a February interview.

5 photos on Instagram.

The video was impressive and a little bit funny, and the caption was simple (but hilarious).

“I honestly have no idea how this place would survive without me.”

Drummond wrote in the caption, “Todd, stop laughing.”

Drummond, dressed in a puffy winter jacket and boots, tromps through the snow, picks up an ax, and gets to work in the video.

The Food Network host shatters the ice and then drags the shattered pieces out of the water.

Todd, her son, can be heard giggling as he films her struggling to remove the ice.

Drummond tells him, “No, I don’t need no stinking shovel,” when he asks if she wants a shovel.

Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

The Pioneer Woman’s fans were perplexed as to why she was breaking up the ice and pulling it out of the water.

Drummond was “ensuring the animals have water,” according to one fan.

Drummond revealed the details to a fan who asked, “Why are you doing that?”

“The cattle in this pasture get their water from this creek.”

She wrote, “I’m just making a hole for them to drink.”

“So you feed the cattle AND the family!” exclaimed another fan.

Others observed that she was not properly dressed for the job.

“Along with your Frye boots, of course.”

“I’m not sure they’re meant for ranch work,” one fan said.

“I’ve never worn the proper footwear in my life,” Drummond said.

Another fan suggested that instead of taking video, Drummond’s son should be more involved.

They remarked, “Todd should’ve pitched in.”

“He did the majority of the work before I started,” Drummond explained.

I just gave him a break.”

Drummond’s recipes are always popular, but seeing her in this light wowed some of her Instagram followers.

“Are you wearing leather boots while doing that? Everything you’ve done so far has blown me away.”

It’s fantastic!!”…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)