Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, looks unrecognizable after losing 55 pounds and reveals she didn’t use a trainer or a diet.

After losing 55 pounds, the Pioneer Woman is virtually unrecognizable.

The 53-year-old revealed she has been working on losing weight for a year in an Instagram post.

“On a dark and stormy night one year ago, I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier,” she explained.

“My child was getting married in a few months, and I was in desperate need of some spring in my step.”

“So I dove right in at the end of January 2021.”

Ree admitted to doing everything herself on her personal blog.

She revealed, “I didn’t use a trainer, I didn’t do Keto or Paleo or follow an official diet, I didn’t eat specialty foods, and I didn’t do intermittent fasting.”

“Those things work for a lot of people, which is great, but I hadn’t had any luck with them.”

Instead, the baker reduced her calorie intake, ate smaller portions, weighed her food, and increased her exercise.

She celebrated her initial 38-pound weight loss by posting a TikTok video in May.

“I can’t get away from food and I love to eat,” she said in the video.

Naturally, it crept up on me over time, especially during my time at Covid.

“In January, I made the decision to get busy and lose weight.

“There aren’t any gimmicks.”

I simply reduced my calorie intake, increased my exercise, and increased my weightlifting.

“Not only do I look better, but I feel so much better, and that’s what matters.”

“Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me!” the TV star captioned the video. “However, I still love fries!”

That same month, Ree attended her daughter Alex’s wedding, where the 23-year-old tied the knot with her boyfriend Mauricio Scott.

Todd, 16, Bryce, 18, and Paige, 21, were also present for their sister’s special day.

Paige simply captioned a selfie she took with the bride and groom at the wedding reception, “Married!!!!!”

“Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight,” Ree captioned a photo of herself and Ladd overseeing last-minute rehearsals.

(Am I right?)”

Ree isn’t the only one who’s undergone significant transformations.

She posted a photo of herself wrapped in the arms of her football-playing son Tom in December.

“Todd! My youngest kid, my favorite high school quarterback, and basically one of my favorite people on the planet,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“He’s a treasure!” exclaims the narrator.

“I just wanted to share a few things about this dude,” the 52-year-old continued.

“He is…”

