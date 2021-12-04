Ree Drummond, the “Pioneer Woman,” or her husband Ladd, who has a higher net worth?

Ree Drummond, ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ or her husband Ladd, who has the higher net worth?

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

Over the last 15 years, Ree Drummond, the star of The Pioneer Woman, has built an impressive brand.

Drummond’s simple blog about ranch life has turned into a culinary empire, with her Food Network series, cookbooks, and cookware.

Some fans may not be aware, however, that her husband, Ladd Drummond, has built a multimillion-dollar company of his own.

Ree or Ladd: who has the higher net worth?

Drummond married “this Marlboro Man–esque, rugged character” Ladd in 1996, after meeting him in an Oklahoma bar on a girl’s night out.

The Food Network star says she and Ladd decided to “let nature take its course” when it came to family planning after their honeymoon in Australia.

Ree and Ladd welcomed their first child, Alex, exactly nine and a half months after their wedding day.

In 1999, they had a daughter named Paige, a son named Bryce in 2002, and a son named Todd in 2004.

Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman,” tries her hand at making viral Birria Tacos and comes up with delectable results.

They believed their family was complete at that point.

However, in 2019, the couple adopted a young boy named Jamar, who quickly became a member of the family.

Ree and Ladd now have five children after the addition of their “bonus kid.”

Drummond started her blog, “Confessions of a Pioneer Woman,” “on a whim” in 2006, with the title “Confessions of a Pioneer Woman.” She frequently wrote about ranch life, her family, and homeschooling, but her first recipe didn’t appear until a year later.

Drummond’s blog — which later became “The Pioneer Woman” — was getting more than 13 million page views per month by 2009, thanks to her detailed step-by-step instructions and fabulous food photography.

Her first book, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl, was published in that year.

In the decade of the 2010s, things really took off.

Drummond then signed a deal with the Food Network, published more best-selling books, and launched her own Walmart cookware line.

Drummond’s net worth has grown to (dollar)50 million in the last 15 years, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She owns a number of small businesses in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in addition to her TV show and numerous books.

Drummond purchased a 100-year-old building in Pawhuska’s downtown area in 2012.

She did some renovations…

