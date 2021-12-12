Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, sleeps over with her mother and sister for the holidays.

Ree Drummond has confirmed that she will star in a series of Discovery(plus) episodes.

The special focuses on her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and depicts what it’s like to visit the small town for a few days.

The Pioneer Woman, her sister, and her mother have a Christmas sleepover during the special.

Here’s a look at their festive weekend.

The Pioneer Woman Boarding House took nine months to renovate, according to Drummond, Ladd, and their renovation team.

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile is close to the bed and breakfast, which is located in downtown Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Before being converted into a hotel, Drummond claims the structure was a shop and department store.

During the renovation, a balcony was added, as well as eight rooms with different themes.

Drummond decorated half of the rooms, while her husband, Ladd, decorated the other half.

Drummond claims that one of the reasons they couldn’t agree on how to decorate half of the rooms was because they couldn’t agree on how to decorate them.

They decided that dividing the decorating work was the best option.

Drummond tells People magazine, “I’m not going to paint a picture of a perfect husband and wife working together.”

“We had a lot of disagreements, which is why we split the building in two.”

Drummond had a fun sleepover with her sister, Betsy, and her mother, Jerry, during the Discovery(plus) special Hometown Stories Season 1 Episode 3 (titled “Christmas Sleepover”).

Drummond’s mother and sister stayed in the hotel’s Butterfly Room and the Photography Room, respectively, for a “super fun mom-daughter girls’ night.”

When they arrived in their rooms, they were greeted with a plate of cookies and matching plaid pajamas.

Drummond and her family gathered for cocktails once they had settled in.

Drummond gave her mother and sister P-Town’s famous Christmas mules cocktails and informed them that she had placed an order for pizza at P-Town, her pizza shop.

Ladd came over to visit while Drummond, her sister, and her mother were eating pizza.

He inquired, “Who invited me?”

Ladd could only eat one slice of pizza, according to the Accidental Country Girl.

She also offered him the opportunity to stay for their girls’ sleepover, but he was uninterested.

He joked, “No, that’s fine; I’ll pass.”

Drummond invites us to breakfast the next day, which consists of coffee, pancakes, and sausage.

She adds a new menu item to the menu at…

