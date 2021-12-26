Ree Drummond thinks her son looks like Woody Harrelson, but some fans think he looks like another actor from “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond believes her son resembles Woody Harrelson, but some fans believe he resembles another actor from “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond shared a fun series of photos with her son Bryce in which she noticed a celebrity resemblance.

Did her fans think Bryce looked like Woody Harrelson as well? Some saw Woody, while others saw a resemblance to someone else.

On December 1st,

Drummond, 25, shared a few photos of herself and her son Bryce on Instagram.

She remarked on his various expressions and how Bryce resembles a well-known actor.

“My son is amazing (first photo), strange (second photo), and Woody Harrelson (last photo).”

Anyway, I think I’ll keep him!” she captioned.

Some of Drummond’s fans liked Bryce’s resemblance to Harrelson.

“He does look like a young Woody Harrelson!” one fan wrote, while others added, “Whoa! I see the resemblance,” “Yes he looks like a young Woody Harrelson,” and “Definitely Woody!!!”

Others have noted how Bryce’s smile is similar to that of Woody Harrelson.

“He does look like him!” exclaimed one fan, while another added, “Wow, he has Woody’s smile!”

Bryce is “cuter than Woody,” according to some of Drummond’s fans, with one writing, “Woody Harrelson be wishin’ he looked that good!!!”

After The Pioneer Woman star pointed out the Woody Harrelson resemblance, one fan said they “can’t unsee the Woody Harrelson resemblance.” Drummond agreed.

She also stated that she has always been a huge Harrelson fan.

“Oh my gosh… I’ve been trying to figure out who he reminds me of for years… yes, you guessed it… Woody Harrelson, one of my favorite actors,” a fan said.

“Woody is one of my favorites, as well! Has been since Cheers,” Drummond responded.

However, not everyone noticed the Harrelson resemblance, and there was another well-known celebrity who many of her fans claimed to be Bryce’s twin.

“Nooo..” exclaimed one fan.

“I agree with you, Anthony Michael Hall!!!” Drummond said.

“I see Anthony Michael Hall (the later years like Edward Scissorhands),” one fan said, referring to Bryce’s resemblance to Hall.

“He could be Anthony Michael Hall’s twin…by the time he bulked up for the 80s movie Johnny Be Good….though most will remember him from Sixteen Candles,” said another fan.

A few fans pointed out other celebrities who Bryce looked like, such as…

