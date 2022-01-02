Ree Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken is a Quick Weeknight Dinner from The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken, a Pioneer Woman weeknight dinner, is ideal for those nights when food needs to be on the table quickly.

Not only does the celebrity chef’s recipe take less than 20 minutes to prepare — yes, really — but it can also be made with pantry staples.

According to Food Network, Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken is one of her 16-minute dishes, along with Chicken Taco Salad and others.

The Pioneer Woman dish is made mostly in a skillet and is dubbed an easy recipe to make at home.

Because this is a quick-to-prepare dish, it includes a Pioneer Woman shortcut.

Drummond, indeed, saves time in the kitchen by using quick-cooking rice.

Another option is to chop the vegetables and herbs ahead of time.

Another option is to chop the vegetables and herbs ahead of time.

Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken isn’t a difficult recipe to prepare.

It is, after all, the reason it takes only 16 minutes to put together.

It has three elements that, when served together, make Balsamic Chicken, according to the author of the Super Easy cookbook.

The rice is first.

Drummond prepares the rest of the Pioneer Woman dinner while boiling rice in a bag on the stovetop.

She then pours oil into a skillet and heats it over medium heat.

She tosses in the chicken, which she’s cut into strips, once the pan is hot.

She season it after it’s browned.

Finally, there’s the sauce.

Balsamic vinegar is an essential ingredient in Balsamic Chicken.

Drummond whisks the vinegar and brown sugar together before pouring it into the skillet.

She thickens the sauce with a cornstarch and water mixture after the vinegar has been reduced.

This concludes the discussion.

Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken is ready in 16 minutes.

She arranges the chicken on a bed of rice and garnishes it with green onions.

Drummond’s Balsamic Chicken has a 4.5-star rating on the Food Network website at the time of writing.

It has received 25 reviews, with almost all of the feedback coming from people who have tried the dish.

Others submitted that it was “amazing,” “fabulous,” or “excellent,” while others described it as “amazing,” “fabulous,” or “excellent.”

