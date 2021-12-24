Ree Drummond’s Blackberry Cobbler Recipe has received hundreds of 5-star reviews on Food Network.

Ree Drummond’s Blackberry Cobbler Recipe on Food Network has received hundreds of 5-star reviews.

It’s a simple — and delectable — dessert that has clearly struck a chord with many of The Pioneer Woman’s fans.

Drummond has strong feelings about cobblers, a simple dish to prepare.

In fact, according to the author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Super Easy, cobblers can elicit as much debate as the annual Thanksgiving dressing versus stuffing debate.

“One thing I’ve discovered is that everyone—everyone—has their own interpretation of cobbler,” she writes.

“According to my research, the’real’ cobbler recipe entails spooning a biscuity topping on top of fruit and baking the dish in the oven.

The topping has a ‘cobbled’ appearance when baked, hence the name.

My mother-in-law’s cobbler, on the other hand, is topped with a flat pie crust, which some people even tear up and mix in with the fruit.”

While blackberry cobbler is typically associated with summer, it can be made any time of year using frozen fruit, or you can use apples in the winter to enjoy it with fresh fruit.

This dessert is incredibly simple to make, requiring only five ingredients: butter, sugar, self-rising flour, milk, and blackberries.

The recipe is available on the Food Network (FN) website as well as on the Pioneer Woman website of Ree Drummond.

The television personality says in the FN video for this recipe, “I like a cobbler that’s a little more cakey and poofy.”

In a mixing bowl, combine one cup each of flour, sugar, and whole milk (“Cup of, cup of, cup of, that’s easy to remember”), then add a half-stick of melted butter.

Drummond exclaimed, “And that’s it!”

“That is why I adore this cobbler.”

Tossing this batter together takes about 30 seconds.

And the sooner I can stuff my face with cobbler, the better.”

In a “heavily buttered” baking dish, pour the batter.

Rinsed blackberries are dotted into the batter (there’s no need to dry the berries, according to Drummond), and a sprinkling of sugar is sprinkled on top.

The batter will “poof and bake around the blackberries” for about an hour in a 350-degree F oven, according to the Food Network star.

